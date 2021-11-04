Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) vs. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Critical Contrast

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 9.35% 39.37% 4.80%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xponential Fitness and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13 Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $16.79, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Golden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 2.20 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -14.29

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Xponential Fitness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.