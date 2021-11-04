Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,221.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,221 ($15.95) and last traded at GBX 1,186 ($15.50), with a volume of 391576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,202 ($15.70).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Get Safestore alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.