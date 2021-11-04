Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $839.20

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 839.20 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 839.20 ($10.96), with a volume of 1003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 604.81. The company has a market cap of £575.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total value of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

