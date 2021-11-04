Analyzing Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 8.57% 20.08% 4.65% Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01%

This table compares Daimler and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $176.25 billion 0.61 $4.14 billion $3.87 26.01 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Daimler and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 0 1 14 0 2.93 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Daimler presently has a consensus price target of $93.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.25%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.79%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Daimler.

Summary

Daimler beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Mobility segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

