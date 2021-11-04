The First of Long Island Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FLIC stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 108,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 1,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

