Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.91.

TAP opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

