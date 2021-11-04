CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.71

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.71 and last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 73284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.22.

Several research analysts have commented on CIX shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

