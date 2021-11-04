Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.50.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -298.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.