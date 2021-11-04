Morgan Stanley Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $510.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWW. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $474.50.

NYSE:GWW opened at $474.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

