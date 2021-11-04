STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $237.44 and last traded at $236.12, with a volume of 584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.78.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.09.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

