TD Securities Boosts Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$64.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

