Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $76.04 on Thursday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.46.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Docebo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.