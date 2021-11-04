Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.39

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.39 and last traded at $111.39, with a volume of 489635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 342,249 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,369,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

