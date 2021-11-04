Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 13222356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.54 ($0.80).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

