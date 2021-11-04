Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 267.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 268,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 208.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.