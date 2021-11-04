Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expands By 24.3%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WIRE opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $142.68.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.