Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cerner Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cerner in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after buying an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,275. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

