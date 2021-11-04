Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$218.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $112.19 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

