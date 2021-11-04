Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Sell

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

PRLB opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

