Comparing Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods 5.59% 15.71% 3.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sovos Brands and B&G Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 B&G Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.15%. B&G Foods has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.79%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and B&G Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods $1.97 billion 1.10 $131.99 million $2.26 14.71

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

