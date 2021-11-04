Reviewing Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) & Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Cellcom Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $6.85 billion 1.33 $847.49 million $0.95 9.61 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.52 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 12.70% 213.52% 6.97% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats Cellcom Israel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations. The Moscow Fixed Line segment covers the results of fixed line operations carried out in Moscow by the Group’s subsidiary. The Ukraine segment includes mobile and fixed line operations carried out across multiple regions of Ukraine. The MTS Bank segment represents the results of banking services rendered to customers across regions of Russia. The company was founded in October 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

