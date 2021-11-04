FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

