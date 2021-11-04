Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $486.31 million, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Titan International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 22.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Titan International by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Titan International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

