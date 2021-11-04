Analysts Set Expectations for Incyte Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.