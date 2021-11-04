Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. This marked the company’s fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales growth was led by robust growth witnessed in the United States, the company’s largest market. The company outlined a decent view for third-quarter and fiscal 2021. However, the company expects higher operating expense in Q3 owing to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in third-quarter and fiscal 2021.”

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

ANF stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.