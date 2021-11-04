CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAE opened at $31.14 on Thursday. CAE has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of CAE worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

