FY2023 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

