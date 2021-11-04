Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ipsos stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Ipsos has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $46.30.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

