Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.93

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 1248222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

