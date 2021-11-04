Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ROVVF stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

About Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

