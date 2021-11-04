Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ROVVF stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
About Rovio Entertainment Oyj
