Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

