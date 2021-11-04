Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $230.98

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.98 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.98). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98), with a volume of 61,702 shares traded.

GTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Gateley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of £270.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.76.

In other news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

