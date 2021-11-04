MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.52

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.52 and traded as high as C$11.23. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 971,114 shares changing hands.

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.45.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

