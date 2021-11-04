George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $107.17

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and traded as high as $110.46. George Weston shares last traded at $110.26, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.49.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

