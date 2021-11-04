Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Drops By 17.3%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AVIR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $992.50 million and a PE ratio of -23.51. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

