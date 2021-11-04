Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Up 20.6% in October

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after buying an additional 277,599 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

