Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

