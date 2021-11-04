Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post sales of $164.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.85 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after buying an additional 405,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

