Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) vs. Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Financial Contrast

Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Xenonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Applied UV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xenonics and Applied UV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied UV $5.73 million 9.17 -$3.37 million ($0.59) -9.46

Xenonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied UV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xenonics and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Xenonics and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenonics N/A N/A N/A Applied UV -88.95% -54.83% -41.74%

Risk and Volatility

Xenonics has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied UV has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Xenonics Company Profile

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs. These include compact hand-held systems for foot-borne personnel and stabilized systems for airborne, vehicular and shipboard use. The company was founded in July 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities. The company is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

