Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SECYF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

