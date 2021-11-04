SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNCAF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

