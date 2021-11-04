Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

