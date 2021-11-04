Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Traton stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.