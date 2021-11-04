Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VYGVF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

VYGVF opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

