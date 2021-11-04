XOS (XOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

XOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

