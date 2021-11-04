FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.53.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:RDY opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $16,256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,818,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

