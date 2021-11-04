Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

TFI International stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.13. TFI International has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.