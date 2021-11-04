Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $226,988,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

