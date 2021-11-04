Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

RYAAY opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $121.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ryanair by 68.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 45,499 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Ryanair by 46.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 32,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

