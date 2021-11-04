ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

